Letter To The Editor: Transparency In Isle Of Palms Mayoral Race

Dear Editor,

In your last issue, Jimmy Carroll announced he would run for mayor next November. One point he seems to make is his desire for more transparency. In the spirit of transparency, I would like clear up his suggestion that he “initiated the city’s opposition to single use plastic bags in local businesses as an environmental measure.” A group of young island residents, Kathy Kent, Christy Humphries, Rini Kosmos and Jackie Kilroy contacted me for advice on how to make the plastic bags ban a reality on the Isle of Palms. I suggested they contact all members of council. I met with these concerned citizens encouraging their work to improve our island. I believed the council would support their efforts and encouraged them to present their plan to Council. They did that and the Council UNANIMOUSLY supported the ban. All members of council and the Mayor supported the effort. For Mr. Carroll to take credit for this belittles the work of the this grassroots group of island Citizen’s. If campaigning is going to start a full year ahead for office, I feel it is necessary to set the record straight as we go along.

Barbara Bergwerf

City Council, Island Turtle Team