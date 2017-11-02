Letter To The Editor: Thank You To Bill Watson

Dear Editor,

Unsung heroes of the American Revolution are recognized at Thomson Park at Breach Inlet, and we should recognize a modern-day unsung hero who has helped make the park possible.

Over the past six years, Bill Watson of Carolina Tree Brokers has contributed countless hours and energy installing palmetto logs and landscaping without charge as a service to the community. He replaced all the logs last year and he recently set in concrete a new park bench that is being enjoyed by hundreds of visitors.

Sullivan’s Island is an exceptional place because of selfless acts of dedicated residents like Bill Watson.

Doug MacIntyre

Sullivan’s Island