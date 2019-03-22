Letter To The Editor: Regarding Fiscal Transparency

I’d like to address progress regarding transparency.

It’s important for a community and many councilmembers ran on it during the last election. In government, where funding comes from residents through taxes and fees, it’s a public duty to disclose in detail where the money is raised and spent.

On Isle of Palms, for fiscal year 2019, the largest and fastest growing category of expenses are, by far, the $8.2 million annual Budgeted Payroll related to expenses, representing over 80% of the $10.2 million General Fund Budgeted Revenue.

Yet, unlike other communities, there is no public payroll disclosure on the IOP website including positions, salaries, number of employees, or other common municipal disclosures. And only until recently have councilmembers seen this information for the first time. When attempts were previously made to obtain salary information, it has apparently been a challenge. Several responses from members of the community attempting to obtain this information can be summarized by one: “We hit a brick wall… about making this information available.”

Some payroll information has finally made its way to Council resulting in constructive debate about specific pay and staffing. And it may have yielded positive results- the discovery that at the lower end of the pay ranges, adjustments may be needed in pay and qualifications. In other ranges of the IOP pay scale, there have also been discoveries about total compensation including comparable market salaries, overtime assignments, fringe benefits, accelerating pension expense, company cars, numbers of employees and payroll increases for employees paid multiples of a comparable market range.

It was requested at last month’s Council meeting by Councilmember Bell that IOP salaries be posted publicly. As a start, IOP Council could join the transparent State of South Carolina, Charleston County, City of Charleston, Folly Beach and all the other transparent communities by publicly posting the details of the largest category of expenditures in the annual budget on the IOP website. This would include IOP employee positions, pay and headcount. It’s a simple two page posting.

In business, we could not approve budgets, manage our business or develop any meaningful, forward plans without details or benchmarking total compensation and headcount.

I have provided IOP City Councilmembers samples of South Carolina Community website disclosures along with what IOP’s could look like if IOP adopted the Folly Beach format for positions with pay greater than $50,000.

Several others and public benchmark data are available with a simple search.

Thank you.

Scott Pierce

Isle of Palms