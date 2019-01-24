Letter To The Editor: Passports At Isle Of Palms Post Office

Those of us who live on the IOP find it difficult to buy stamps, mail a package or special postage required item, reclaim hold mail, or do any other post office business these days because our post office is now a passport center for greater Charleston. The lines, many days, are very long and we must wait until passport applicants are served. This is a small post office with two counters only. Passport applications and renewals should be done only at the downtown Charleston post office where there are many people and counters to serve this function. Please, we need our IOP post office back for us residents! Perhaps we all need to phone the postmaster of greater Charleston and voice our protest?

Joy Morris

Isle of Palms