Letter To The Editor: New Parking Rules A Bust

I finally realized that the IOP City Council did a job on residents and visitors by effectively cutting the available parking on the north side of Palm Blvd. in half.

Their new, must park parallel rule, cuts the spaces from 4 head in to 2 parallel.

I cannot wait as a resident to be caught in even more congestion this summer as visitors struggle to find parking.

Visitors are so used to parking head in, that the first month or so will be a nightmare.

I had remembered seeing this move reported but the ramifications did not dawn on me until I saw the new signs. Can we ask City Council to use common sense and remove the parallel parking rule? We can still insist on 4 foot clearance to the road.

Wayne Dean

Isle of Palms