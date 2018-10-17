Letter To The Editor: Maintain Natural Buffers

Dear Lucky Dogs aka residents of Sullivan’s Island,

FEMA flood maps are the sine qua non for every Sullivan’s Islanders life and now we can also add wax myrtles, trees and other maritime habitat in the accreted land to the list.

We pay our flood insurance never realizing that our rates are tied to what FEMA flood risk mappers measure in our accreted land. The beach and dunes are obvious to all of us but you might be surprised to find – as I was – that all vegetation and trees seaward of at least the front beach homes are measured for height, density and the amount of land they cover. Why? Because the simple physics of what they represent: obstruction, impediment and suppression of storm surge, waves and flooding. They protect us and they are free.

With storm damage costing billions of dollars for major hurricanes and National Flood Insurance funds teetering, harnessing Natural or Green Hazard Protection is becoming the future for all coastal communities because it’s cost efficient, sustainable and to date nothing has been found to surpass it. Some coastal states have already legislated programs to encourage Natural Green Protection management plans. We can work smarter not harder in protecting ourselves. Maybe Chip Campsen and Mike Sottile are working on this right now.

Here is a small list of the many organizations that are promoting not removing vegetation and trees because of their importance: FEMA, The US Army Corps of Engineers, NASA, universities in Florida, Texas, and California. Louisiana is ahead of us on this. An official in Louisiana who sits on FEMA’s National Hazard Mitigation board said this when I told him that Sullivan’s Island would be removing a large section of wax myrtles and trees, “Ma’am, if you were in Louisiana that could never happen”.

I have spent the last few weeks speaking with coastal scientists, planners, land managers and even a climatologist. It was tremendously encouraging to hear how lucky they thought Sullivan’s Island was to have natural storm surge protection already in place, the only caveat being if we remove it. Call your council members and ask them what their vote will be.

Cyndy Ewing

Sullivan’s Island