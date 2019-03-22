Letter To The Editor: Isle Of Palms Exchange Club And Isle Of Palms Community Corporation Explained

I have been an active member of the Isle of Palms Exchange Club for 11 years having been inspired by my parents’ involvement in the 50s and 60s. I am currently Past President of the IOP Exchange Club, and Chair of the Isle of Palms Community Corporation, the IOPCC.

I’ve learned over time that many who have passed by the club had not understood what “Exchange” is. Many others are not aware of the Exchange Club’s 58-year relationship with the IOPCC. I’d like to offer an explanation.

The IOP Exchange Club is a chapter of the National Exchange Club.

We are a 501(c) (4) charitable organization, and have served our community for over 70 years. Our services are based on the National Club’s missions: Community, Veterans, Youth and our national project, the Prevention of Child Abuse.

We focus our efforts on helping through volunteering and various fundraisers. Partnering with IOP City, our IOP Connector Run and Walk for the Child offers around $50,000 annually to local Child Abuse Prevention organizations. The annual Oyster Roast funds our scholarships and local veterans support activities. We support commerce and camaraderie through the Front Beach Crawl and Marina Festival. Several IOP Rec teams wear the Exchange Club shirt, and we have volunteered for the Halloween Festival, Front Beach celebrations, and the Farmers Market. We’ve hosted a complimentary Sunrise Easter Breakfast at the Club for over 20 years.

The IOP Club is among a lucky few who enjoy a physical location. This is where the IOPCC comes in, over 58 years ago.

In 1961, J.C. Long donated the property at 201 Palm Blvd for the use of the Exchange Club. The IOPCC was established then, by members of the club to receive the ownership of this property. More recently, the IOPCC added another hat as the 501(c)(3) “foundation arm” of the Exchange Club, supporting its missions, and offering a tax-deductible option for club donations.

These two organizations hold hands in lock-step with mission and organization. Our current President, Tom Vandenberg, President Elect Melody Yale, and I as Immediate Past President reside on both boards of the club and foundation with other members of the club.

The gift of our property is a gem that we wish to polish and give back to the community in a new legacy of service. Our Legacy Community Service Program will bring improvements to our waterfront property for the purpose of expanding our missions. We are developing special community events and water access programs for those we serve: Community, Veterans, and Youth, who may benefit from the healing nature of water.

There is a lot of history and a vision that we can share with anyone who has questions. We would like to invite our City Council members to meet with our Board for more information, and to explore how we can best serve our island community with our services and our facilities.

Barbara Harrington

Isle of Palms