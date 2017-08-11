Letter To The Editor: Isle Of Palms Beach Chair Company

Dear Editor,

As owners of Isle of Palms Beach Chair Company, we wish to respond to last week’s Letter to the Editor written by John McMaster. To answer his question, nobody gave us permission to store our equipment in the dunes. It has never been and will never be company policy to do so. If we hear about an employee using the dunes for storage they are immediately terminated.

We care deeply about this beautiful island and its environment and strive to provide excellent service to residents and visitors.

We are always available to answer questions or address any concerns that you may have.

Sincerely,

Burke and Katrina Limbach

Mason Hux

Owners, Isle of Palms Beach Chair Company