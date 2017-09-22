Letter To The Editor: Is A Bigger Exercise Room Cost Effective?

Dear Editor,

Responding to Mr. Kingfish’s recent letter, an enlarged exercise room would be a nice extravagance.

With a debt and upkeep cost of over $4,000 a month, to make it cost negative to over 1000 tax payers we could sell 40 memberships at $100 monthly. We now have 8 machines with 8 to 10 people daily using this room so would assume 40 machines = 40 to 50 people daily. If we have 100 machines could we increase membership to 100 people who would only have to pony up $40 monthly? (Of course operating costs go up but it seems some of our council members never take this into consideration.)

I like the Isle of Palms but find it necessary to pack a lunch and go to Mt. Pleasant a few times weekly.

There one can join Q2 fitness for $49 monthly: 3 locations over 60 machines at each, indoor pool, whirlpool, sauna, 25+ free classes weekly, personal trainers are available and they are open 7 days a week with hours far exceeding our rec.’s.

I have not taken a poll but with a cleverly phrased question I feel certain I could get 100 residents to say they might pay monthly dues for a rollerskating rink or even a roller derby arena.

John McMaster

Isle of Palms