Letter To The Editor: Hire The Chief

Dear Editor,

In the most recent Island Eye News the front page featured Interim Police Chief Chris Griffin being commended for outstanding action while off duty. He put himself in harms way on 526 in order to save a crash victim from a vehicle, which burst into flames moments after Chief Griffin pulled the victim to safety. I have sat through many Town Council meetings where Chief Griffin is thanked by various members of Council or residents for doing an outstanding job.

What I do not understand is why are we wasting money on a nationwide search when we have the best candidate already doing the job? Am I missing something because Chief Chris Griffin is the real deal. Enough already, hire him.

Kimberly Brown

Sullivan’s Island