Letter To The Editor: Addressing Our Council Grinches

Dear Editor,

Your Beach Renourishment assessment, levied by the Wild Dunes Community Association is unfair. I doubt that any resident of the IOP is against renourishing our beach but the cost should be shared by every property owner on the Island. Why are the property owners of Wild Dunes singled out for such an expensive special assessment? Perhaps you think we are all very wealthy and can easily afford an extra $1,263 amount per household, to be paid along with other assessments and taxes at this time of year?

You are wrong! Some of us are retired, living on budgets, and already pay dearly to live in Wild Dunes. This assessment is an insult and unfair. Shame on all of you!

Joy Morris

Wild Dunes