Lessons In Gratitude

By Sarah Vega for The Island Eye News

Photos provided by University School of the Lowcountry

High-level, individualized academics are at the core of University School of the Lowcountry’s (USL) educational philosophy, but equally important is the opportunity to build leadership and life skills among its student body.

“Visiting places that make up our community, finding ways to bring a smile to someone’s face, and interacting with adults gives our students the skills they need to succeed outside the classroom,” says Jason Kreutner, founder and head of school.

On Wednesday, Sept. 13, students from USL ventured to the Sullivan’s Island Fire & Rescue Department and Sullivan’s Island Town Hall for one of the school’s time honored traditions, delivering freshly baked cookies. In addition, they made a stop at Fort Moultrie, which was particularly meaningful given that the rangers were still working hard to reopen the site to visitors following Tropical Storm Irma.

“These Sullivan’s Island deliveries are always special, because we’re allowing our students to see how adults are serving their communities every day through their chosen profession,” says Kreutner.

The day actually started with every student in grades three through 12 working shifts in the kitchen to bake and pack over 2000 cookies. The students then divided into small groups to visit schools, businesses, churches, and community organizations with their special deliveries.

Through this experience, which is part of the school’s weekly “Learning Outside the Classroom” program, the students learn teamwork, how to show kindness toward others, social skills, and so much more. The deliveries leave a lasting impression on recipients as well as those who participate.

“We want our students to have an appreciation for what makes the Lowcountry such a special place. At the end of the year, they have such pride in this place because they begin to know it more intimately through these hands-on experiences,” says Kreutner.

