Landowners Give To The Community

By Alison Geer for Island Eye News

Landowners of a unique property on Sullivan’s Island recently made a gift of conservation as well as a gift for low-income housing.

They donated a conservation easement on this beachfront tract to the East Cooper Land Trust. Executive Director Catherine Main said, “This project is an unprecedented approach to beach retreat in an area of the island that is threatened by erosion and we are grateful to play a role in its permanent protection.”

The property owners removed an existing home to allow most of the quarter-acre parcel to return to its natural state. They placed a conservation easement on the property with East Cooper Land Trust that may serve as a reminder to residents of the importance of maintaining natural buffers in the dynamic environment of barrier islands. This conservation project will provide significant scenic views from a public roadway, provide limited beach access, and proactively address shoreline retreat in an area with very high property values.

The removed house was donated by the owners to Metanoia, a Community Development Corporation that has moved it to the Chicora Place neighborhood in North Charleston. The house will be renovated and made available to the community as part of their mission to provide quality affordable rentals.

East Cooper Land Trust works with willing private landowners who wish to permanently preserve the environmental, cultural or historical value of their land. To learn more about conservation easements or make a donation to the East Cooper Land Trust visit www.eastcooperland.org.