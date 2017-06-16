Lake Timicau Restoration Project Begins

By Judy Drew Fairchild for The Island Eye News

It was exciting to see a large earth mover at six pipes last week; even more exciting when we heard Pete Y describe it coming out of the water at six pipes. The Lake Timicau restoration project has begun.

And no time like the present: six pipes has seen some “adjustment” since hurricane Matthew, and the erosion has been compounded by high tides.

By this month, a good bit of the road has eroded around the pipes, so it was great to see this big piece of equipment come ashore at six pipes this week. For a day or two it was visible at six pipes, and then it moved along Lake Timicau towards the end along Lake Timicau Lane.

Part of the Lake Timicau restoration project is a canal that links the areas that get good water flow at one pipe and six pipes with the far end of the wetland behind lots 65 and 80. Exciting things are coming: you can see a large piece of equipment on the beach toward Capers Inlet.

The goals of the Lake Timicau restoration project are to:

• Create better habitat for imperiled shorebirds

• Replace the compromised pipes

• Allow for better water flow and management between Lake Timicau and the Impoundment

Other possible outcomes include a wider variety of opportunities for fishing, enhanced passive recreational activities, like kayaking and bird-watching, and more open views for lots that front Lake Timicau along Lake Timicau Lane and Pelican Flight Drive.

The Lake Timicau restoration project represents years of work and partnership with The Dewees Island Conservancy, the Wetlands Committee of the POA, USFW, The North American Wetlands Conservation Act Grant Program, and Ducks Unlimited.