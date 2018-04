Staff Report for The Island Eye News

Students at the University School of the Lowcountry joined other kids around Charleston and the world to walk out in honor of the 17 kids shot and killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School exactly one month prior. The effort was coordinated to protest gun violence. Kimberly Brown witnessed the Mount Pleasant event stating, “It was very touching to witness. If kids trying to speak out to save lives isn’t news, I don’t know what is.”