Kelly Seeks Isle Of Palms Council Seat

Staff Report for Island Eye News

Small business owner and longtime resident Wendy Kelly recently announced her candidacy for Isle of Palms City Council. A special election is scheduled for Feb. 13, to fill the seat made vacant by Jimmy Carroll’s election to mayor. “Living on this island is such a privilege,” said the candidate. “It’s important for me to give back, and becoming involved in the workings of our city is a great place to start.” According to Kelly, one key advantage she has over her opponent, Sandy Ferencz, is having lived all over the island. “The up side of moving frequently is that I have direct experience with the issues all islanders face. Whether the issue is traffic, parking, coyotes or drainage, I have first-hand knowledge of it. Additionally, as a single parent and small business owner, I fully understand the importance of financial responsibility, which sometimes means having to make tough choices.” “Raising my children in this wonderful community is a gift for which I am exceedingly grateful. I want to preserve what we currently have, and I look forward to bringing a fresh new perspective to city council.”