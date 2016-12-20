Juvenile Loggerhead “Vader” Is Released

Staff Report for Island Eye News

The South Carolina Aquarium Sea Turtle Care Center released a juvenile loggerhead named Vader (after Darth Vader) earlier this month. Vader was found by Barrier Island Eco Tours in Caper’s Inlet in August. When found, Vader was struggling at the surface of the water, the animal was entangled in a fishing net (which someone did not properly dispose of). The entanglement caused deep lacerations around Vader’s neck and both front flippers leading biologists to believe that Vader had been entangled for a long time. The lacerations were reviewed, cleaned and treated.

Vader was named after “Darth Vader” because upon admission, when the animal would take a breath, s/he sounded raspy like Darth Vader. Vader was taken to the Charleston veterinary Referral Center for a CT scan. The scan confirmed a case of mild pneumonia (which was causing the raspy breathing!) After five months of treatment, including antibiotics for the pneumonia, Vader received a clean bill of health. Sea Turtle Care Center team members transported Vader to Wadmalaw island where a boat was waiting to take the animal offshore to warmer water.

The animal was released in 70+ water temperatures, 40 miles from Charleston. The boat and trip were donated by an Aquarium supporter.

People can learn more about the rescue, rehabilitation and release of sea turtles when Zucker Family Sea Turtle Recovery opens next May. The new 5-million dollar exhibit will also entail a working hospital.

For more information visit scaquarium.org/recovery or call (843) 577-FISH (3474)