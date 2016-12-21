Just What Is A Router And Motherboard?

By Bob Hooper for Island Eye News

A wireless router is either from your ISP (Internet Service Provider) or one you purchased. A router allows you “give” out IP addresses to all your computers, printers, cell phones, tablets, etc. in your home. It works like Town Hall in that it issues “addresses” to each item using DHCP (Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol) and just like your home which receives an address from town hall, your computer receives an IP (Internet Protocol) address from the router. The wireless portion sends a radio signal that allows your computer products to receive the address wireless versus wired. Most modems (either cable or DSL) nowadays are combined with a wireless router and that’s what your ISP provides you.

All computer related products including laptops, printers, desktop boxes, monitors, etc. run on DC power.

All have a transformer that changes the AC power from your wall outlet to DC power, same as what a battery does. DO NOT open a power supply or crack open the transformer in the power cord for the laptops or printers. All contain capacitors that can hold 10,000 volts (or more) and can kill you. Do not use a charger from a different laptop/printer just because yours died, it can fry the motherboard in your laptop.

Speaking of motherboards, what the heck is it? The real name is System board, but over the years it has become common to call it a motherboard and it’s the board that all the components that make a computer run are attached to. It has “busses” that transfer data between hard drives, RAM (random access memory), CPU (central processing unit) and allows your monitor (TV) to produce images.

It’s how the words I am writing show up onscreen and how I can print and send this as an email.

A CPU is what does all the millions of calculations every second to make the pictures, write the words, and access the internet. Computers and all things running with one actually work on the most basic level in binary code which is 1 and 0: another way to say it is On/Off or Yes/No. It’s amazing to think that wonderful drawing you made or that poem you wrote is reduced to either a 1 or a Zero (OK millions of them) and sent across the internet as either light pulses or electrical charges that equate to 1 or Zero.

I cannot get completely away from security with all the problems that surround us. Make sure you keep whatever anti-virus you are using up-to-date. Be very wary of ads on any site; never click on the first link in Google or any other search engine. If you think it’s too good to be true, it is – just like your Momma said.

As with all of my columns if you want help or have questions don’t hesitate to call Rent A Bob at 843.822.7794 or email at rentabob@live.com.