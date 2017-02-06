Join The Move

By Savannah Brennan for Island Eye News

Charleston Moves hosts our 2nd Annual International Winter Bike to Work Day on Friday, February 10. Join us for free coffee and breakfast in celebration of year-round bike commuting and to kick off a bike-friendly 2017. What’s more, we’re also offering lunch vouchers to make your International Winter Bike to Work Day even more sweet and convenient.

More than 10,000 people around the world have committed to participate in this year’s 5th annual global celebration. Alongside that, Charleston County has seen an exponential increase in the number of people who walk and ride a bike for transportation.

We thank those who already bike commute year round, and look forward to the people-friendly enhancements coming to Charleston’s streets in the very near future.

“We need our elected officials to take a close look at the thousands of people who walk and ride a bike every day in Charleston County, without any safe, connected facilities to do so. We should not have to risk our lives to get to school, to work, to our neighborhoods, grocery stores, libraries or parks. It endangers the very lives of our citizens to continue to prioritize the convenience of cars over the safety of people,” said Savannah Brennan, Acting Executive Director of Charleston Moves. “We are walking and riding our bikes whether it is a 40º rainy morning in January or a 95º sunny afternoon in July.”

A big thank you to our event’s bike-friendly sponsors: Bike Law, our host; Counter Culture Coffee, our coffee sponsor; Bagel Cafe, Brown’s Court Bakery and Once Upon A Treat, our breakfast sponsors; Fast + French, goat.sheep.cow., The Rarebit and Verde, our lunch sponsors!