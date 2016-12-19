Isle Of Palms Restaurateur Gets Best Gift Ever

By Susan Hill Smith, Island Eye News Staff Writer

Their first conversation started by text. “Are you my mother?” 47-year-old Christiana Harsch wanted to know.

A string of texts followed between her and Katharine Rhoades, who eventually answered with a confident “Yes.”

Nothing has been the same for them since that moment in mid-October, as the two explained in early December when Rhoades visited Isle of Palms to see her newfound daughter, one of the partners with Long Island Cafe.

“There are no words in the English language to describe my happiness at knowing that my daughter is alive, is happy, is well,” said Rhoades, who lives in Maryland.

Harsch said their reunion, which came about through a DNA link made by Ancestry.com, has brought her comfort as well. “I feel like I’ve known her for my entire life,” Harsch said. “I mean I have, instinctually.”

Their first visit in person had been a quick one, with Harsch flying to Maryland for an overnight in early November. Rhoades’ visit to Isle of Palms this month gave them a full five days together, allowing them to find even more common ground.

“As we get to know each other, every other explanation is ‘Oh my God, me too!’ ” Rhoades says. “It’s ridiculous,” Harsch laughs.

Not only do they look alike and talk alike, they seem to stumble through their days in the same way, too.

“I’m a tornado. I’m an absolute mess,” Harsch admits. “I trip over air, I do, and she does the same thing. She trips over things. She drops things. The first minute in the house, she steps in dog poop and tracks it all through the house. And she said ‘Oh, I’m so sorry!’ and I said, ‘No it’s perfect,’ because that is something I would do.”

Harsch was born in October, 1969 in Maryland. Rhoades was 20 years old at the time she gave birth, unmarried and still living with her parents.

Her father was a prominent pediatrician who took care of children of national political figures. Her mother wanted a society marriage for her daughter and told her adoption was the only option for the unscripted pregnancy. Otherwise, Rhoades says her family did not discuss her condition. When she went into labor, she was left at the hospital, where she was placed under anesthesia. She was not conscious for the delivery, and her baby was taken away before she woke up.

“When I went home a few days later, it was like I had my appendix out,” she said. Her parents never spoke of it again. “Not a word ever.”

She wound up in a marriage she soon realized was a disaster, but that gave her twin sons. She divorced quickly and eventually married a friend, with whom she had a daughter. Her second husband died five years ago.

When her sons and younger daughter were old enough, she told them they had a sister, and they understood how much their mother wanted to find her. As adoption records became more open, Rhoades tried to make a connection through state databases.

Harsch, meanwhile, had been discouraged by efforts to get information through the Washington, D.C., agency that handled her case. Her adoptive parents had divorced when she was still a baby, and her relationship with her adoptive mother, who died in recent years, had ups and downs. Even so, Harsch says she feels fortunate that her childhood was blessed in many ways.

Her life’s path took her from Rhode Island and New Jersey to high school in Savannah, Ga., and ultimately Long Island Cafe on Isle of Palms. She is in a longterm relationship with the chef, Ravi Scher, and four years ago, they took over the restaurant together with a third owner.

Yet she still wanted to know about her lineage so she tried submitting her DNA to the genealogical website Ancestry.com, which has created the world’s largest consumer DNA database, helping people to connect and discover more about their relatives Harsch did not necessarily expect to find her parents. But after sending her DNA away, the results matched her to a direct relative, one of her birth mother’s brothers.

That link quickly led to the mother and daughter’s first text, which coincidentally came on the morning of Harsch’s 47th birthday.

In past years when that October date came on the calendar, Rhoades would typically retreat into herself, still weighted down by the long ago loss of her baby daughter.

This year, as she communicated with her daughter for the first time, there was joy.

“Within the first second that I said, ‘Yes, I am your mother,’ my life changed instantly,” Rhoades said. “Clouds went away that I’ve been treated for years.”

They both welcome their time together as they start to build a more complete relationship that already feels remarkably comfortable. “It’s weird because it’s not weird,” Harsch said, repeating a sentiment that other loved ones have expressed after being with the two of them.

They started their December visit walking the beach, touring Fort Moultrie and strolling through the Isle of Palms Holiday Street Festival. Along the way, they are sharing questions and answers about their lives.

“It’s going to take us years to fill in holes and things,” admits Rhoades. “You can’t do everything overnight.”