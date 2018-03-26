Isle Of Palms Resignations

Submitted by City of Isle of Palms

The City of Isle of Palms announces two vacancies in its staff leadership. Chief of Police Thomas Buckhannon has retired effective April 14th following 37 years of service with the City. City Administrator Linda Lovvorn Tucker has announced her resignation effective October 8, 2018.

“The City appreciates the long service of both Department Managers which is a combined total of 54 years. Chief Buckhannon lived on the island for many years, rose in the ranks in the department then led the department to becoming a nationally accredited police agency, which at the time of the City’s first accreditation, made the Isle of Palms one of the smallest police agencies in the state to achieve this goal. Chief Buckhannon has grown the department commensurate with the needs of the community. When the Chief started with the City in 1980 there were six officers including the Chief. At Chief Buckhannon’s retirement, the department has 22 sworn officers including the Chief.

City Administrator Linda Tucker, a more than forty-year Isle of Palms resident, has served the City for 17 years as the first female City Administrator and the longest serving. She shepherded the City through numerous public improvements to include drainage improvements, front beach enhancements, bulkhead/dock constructions, Recreation Center Expansion, two major beach restorations and multiple disaster recoveries. During her tenure, the City has won many local, federal and state grants and brought recognition to the City’s achievements through multiple municipal achievement awards setting the City up as an example to other local governments. Additionally, the City has received a local acknowledgement for being the Best Family Beach and a national award as Best Restored Beach,” states Mayor Carroll.

“While the City is saddened to see these valued Department Managers leave their service with the City, City Council wishes them well and acknowledges that they leave behind an excellent legacy and model for their successors. They will always be part of the Isle of Palms City family,” Mayor Carroll comments.

The City anticipates that an interim Chief of Police will be announced soon. Shortly thereafter, position vacancies will be posted to recruit candidates to fill these important positions.