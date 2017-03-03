Isle Of Palms Resident Leola Hanbury Passes Away

By Amy Mercer for The Island Eye News

Leola Joan Andrew Hanbury of Isle of Palms, SC, passed away on February 16, 2017. She was born in Port Chester, New York on February 12, 1927.

She was an active member of the Isle of Palms City Council for 6 years and served on various committees during her term on Council.

She dedicated over 20 years to enhancing island residents’ quality of life through involvement in the Isle of Palms Garden Club as well as serving on the steering committee for the island’s 50th anniversary.

She played an integral role in the development of Memory Park and the Entrance and Exit gardens of the Isle of Palms Connector. She also advanced cultural opportunities on the island in the role of Project Manager for Island Celebrations such as Christmas on the Isle of Palms, the Blues Bash, the annual Arts and Crafts Festival and Santa on the Beach. She was Secretary of the Isle of Palms Commerce Association and served on the task forces of the Charleston Harbor Project and the Beach Advisory Committee.

She was the original organizer of the Isle of Palms Beach Sweep and was a principal organizer of the Adopt A Dune program.

She maintained a sensitivity and concern for the preservation of the IOP business community, promoted good stewardship practices, advocated public awareness of senior citizens and expressed a sincere appreciation of and care for the well-being of IOP City staff. In 2014 Mrs. Hanbury contributed personal funds to establish the first award for Employee of the Year on IOP. She bequeathed a part of her funds, upon her death, to continue this recognition.

She was a member of the League of Women Voters in NY State and Charleston and active in the East Cooper Newcomers Club as well as the Keenagers on the Isle of Palms.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, IOP, where she served on numerous committees in a leadership role.

She retired as Executive Director of the School Board Association in Westchester County, NY and served on the Westchester County Zoning Board before moving to the Isle of Palms in 1986.

In 2007 Mrs. Hanbury was recognized by the Isle of Palms City Council for her many civic contributions. A proclamation was issued on February 12, 2007 designating this date as “Leola Hanbury Day” on IOP. IOP

City Administrator Linda Tucker says, “Leola’s presence in the City’s history is quite memorable. She was a pioneer ahead of her time, and forever a champion of the City’s employees— always calling on birthdays or dropping a card in the mail on an anniversary. She paid attention to her reading, particularly newspapers, and often made notes on articles she thought might afford the City some success or be of interest. Even after she was no longer serving on Council, she always called me when she would read about something that she thought might be causing me particular stress and she would offer a supportive comment or an listening ear. While generationally we were different, talking with her one-on-one was like talking to gal pal. We would talk about everything—parenting, work, politics, gardening, finances and the arts. I will miss my one-on-one conversations with her. While they were not many, each was meaningful. She steadfastly held to her convictions and was a strong person when it came to that. One did not wish to be on the opposite side with her. She loved a party, dressing up and dancing. She took great pleasure in the fun of life and some of that pleasure was observing others having fun.”

Mrs. Hanbury is predeceased by her parents, her son, Andrew Hanbury, and her sister, Shirley Wrede. She is survived by her daughter Nancy Ross (Tommy) and four grandchildren, Jonathan, Sarah, Michael and Tim Darley. She is also survived by her niece, Carolyn Lucchese (John), several other nieces and nephews, her cousin, Deenie Bost, and her adopted son, Andy Anderson (Colleen) and their children, Ben and Leola. She is also survived by many loving friends.

A celebration of Leola’s life will be held on March 11, 2017 at 1:00 pm at the First United Methodist Church, IOP with Rev. Thomas Smith officiating. A reception will be held following the service.

In lieu of flowers or donations, Mrs. Hanbury wishes you contribute a random act of kindness to an unknown or known person of your choosing. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society.