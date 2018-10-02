Isle Of Palms Recreation Department Hosts Wellness Fair

By Mimi Wood, Island Eye News Staff Writer

If you missed the Community Wellness Fair at the IOP Rec on Friday, September 21… well, you missed it.

Blood screening for cholesterol, skin cancer screening, flu shots, hearing tests, coupons, freebies and a drawing for a $260 pillow… could it get any better? Yes, it could and it did…with “hands-on” massage therapy and full-body stretching demonstrations from at least three practices.

Residents who participated left loose and relaxed…#signmeup.

The Wellness Fair provided an interactive, informative, one-stop “shop” not only for residents to engage with local health-care professionals, but also to catch up with the likes of Mayor Jimmy Carroll and Council members, Norma Jean Page and the friendly staff of the Rec Department, members of the IOP Fire Department, and neighbors, all of whom were in attendance.

Did you know that the batteries in your hard-wired smoke detector should be changed semi-annually? “A great way to remember this is to change the batteries when you move your clocks forward or back, in the spring and fall,” suggested IOPFD Captain JT Hall. Furthermore, that smoke detector, even though hard-wired, should be replaced every 10 years.

Did you know that the IOPFD will assist you in testing and/or replacing your smoke detector, free of charge?

Did you know that Charleston County will send an inspector to your home, also free of charge, to advise you on ways you can help diminish the mosquito population in your yard? And that there are environmentally friendly mosquito repellants? Go to charlestoncounty.org/departments/ publicworks/mosquito-about.php to learn more.

Did you know that you should have your hearing checked every year, just as you (hopefully) undergo an annual eye exam?

Or that regular stretching and/or massage therapy will improve circulation, and potentially alleviate aches and pains without the use of drugs?

Or that minor skin wounds, such as cuts, scrapes and scratches heal most efficiently when kept moist with petroleum jelly, such as Vaseline?

These are just a smattering of the fascinating facts offered by over two dozen exhibitors.

Kudos to the entire staff of the IOP Rec, who hosted a yet another fabulous event, and thanks to the exhibitors for their time, expertise and goodies.