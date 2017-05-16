Isle Of Palms Police Department Job Listings

COMMUNICATIONS SPECIALIST

The Isle of Palms Police Department is accepting applications for the position of Communications Specialist (CS). The position involves answering administrative phone lines for multiple agencies and directing the calls to the appropriate function. In addition, the CS will also interact with the citizens to provide services, become certified to utilize the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) terminal and other administrative tasks in support of Department operations. Work is performed on rotating shifts to include weekends and holidays. Minimum Training & Experience: High School diploma or equivalent.

Starting salary is $32,276. Applicants will be subject to a polygraph examination and thorough background investigation to include criminal history. Upon tentative offer of employment, the successful applicant must undergo a test for drugs. Application must be on Official City of Isle of Palms Police Department employment application form; resumes may accompany the returned form. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. Forms are available on the city website iop.net/employment.aspx. Completed applications should be returned to the attention of:

City of Isle of Palms

Communications Specialist

P.O. Box 508 Isle of Palms

SUMMER BEACH SERVICES OFFICERS

The Isle of Palms Police Department is accepting applications for civilian uniformed temporary summer beach services positions.

Multiple positions are opening and will last until the beginning of October. Primary duties will include parking enforcement and patrolling the beach. No experience necessary, however, applicants must be willing to work outside in a beach environment, possess a valid SC driver’s license, high school diploma or equivalent, and be available to work 40 hours including weekends and holidays.

The compensation is approximately $13.00 per hour. Application must be on Isle of Palms employment application forms; resumes may accompany the returned form. Applications will be accepted until all positions are filled. Applicants must complete the application for the Police Department and return it to the attention of:

City of Isle of Palms

Beach Services Recruitment

P.O. Box 508 Isle of Palms