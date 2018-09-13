Isle Of Palms Mayor’s Message: September 2018

During the Isle of Palms City Council meeting in August, Council approved a recommendation from the Public Safety Committee to require non-residents who bring their dogs within the city limits to obtain a dog permit from the police department at a fee of $10. Currently, Isle of Palms residents who have dogs are required to obtain a dog permit and metal tag by showing proof of current rabies vaccination and paying a $5 fee.

These changes will go before City Council at the next meeting on Sept. 25, as an ordinance for first reading by title only. An ordinance requires two readings of Council, with a minimum of 6 days in between, before they are ratified and take effect. If City Council approves the first reading of the ordinance, it will go before City Council at the following scheduled Council meeting for a second reading, at which time, Councilmembers may present amendments. Now is the time we want to hear from you, our constituents. Please visit the City’s website and click on “City Council” under the “Government” section to find a button that sends an email to all of Council with just one click. We want to hear from our residents before any changes to the Code are approved. Contact us and let us know your thoughts about this initiative.

Summer is over and unfortunately we are now entering the peak of hurricane season. Do not wait until it is too late to prepare. The City’s website at IOP.net has an “Emergency Preparedness” page with tips and resources to help you prepare ahead of time. Learn how to prepare a family communications plan, an evacuation plan and an emergency supplies kit. Residents may also register for a Hurricane Re-entry sticker online or at the Public Safety Building at 30 JC Long Blvd.

In the event of a mandatory evacuation, the 2018 Beach Season Resident Parking decals and Wild Dunes Owners stickers will also allow residents to return to the island after a storm. If you or someone you know requires special assistance in the event of an evacuation, please let us know by completing a “Priority Assistance Form” also available on the City’s website.

Last week, Councilmembers and City staff met with Jim Mercer from the Mercer Group, the search firm hired by the City to recruit and deliver candidates to fill the 3 key positions of City Administrator, Chief of Police and Assistant Public Works Director. We had a great time getting to know Jim and showing him around our beautiful island.

I would like to remind you that we are back to our normal garbage and recycling collection schedule. Garbage collection is once-per-week: on Mondays from Breach Inlet through 30th Ave. and Tuesdays from 30th Ave. through Wild Dunes. The Public Works staff collects yard debris and miscellaneous Wednesday through Friday. Charleston County Recycling collects recycling once every two weeks starting Sept. 12.

The Isle of Palms Farmer’s Market is back. Join your friends and neighbors every Thursday from Sept. 6 to Oct. 25 from 3–7 p.m. at the IOP County Park. Free parking is available for patrons at the IOP County Park.

Mayor Jimmy Carroll