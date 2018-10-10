Isle Of Palms Mayor’s Message: October 2018

Despite the warm weather, fall is here! The City has great events coming up this time of year you can’t miss.

The Ghostly Tide Tales will be held on Friday, Oct. 19 from 6:30- 7:30 p.m. at the 25th Ave. beach access path. Bring your friends and neighbors to the beach to listen to local haunting stories as you sit by an open campfire. Remember to bring a chair, blanket and a flashlight.

Also, don’t miss the all-time favorite Halloween Carnival from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 31 at the Rec. The City will have games for all ages, jump castles, face painting, Halloween candy, prizes and more! The always entertaining costume contest starts at 5:30 p.m.

Let me share some important updates related to City business. City Council unanimously approved keeping the City’s millage rate at the current rate of $24.70 per $1,000 of assessed value, which is sufficient to produce tax revenue needed for the budget. The City of Isle of Palms has not raised property taxes since tax year 2015.

City Council also approved a contract to Coastal Science and Engineering to conduct post-project monitoring and surveying activities associated with the 2018 beach nourishment project, as required by the permitting agencies. The monitoring work is expected to begin in January 2019.

Improving and expanding the City’s drainage infrastructure remains one of the City’s top priorities. The City received proposals for the comprehensive redesign project of the drainage outfalls at 30th Ave., 3605 Waterway Boulevard and 41st Ave. The Planning Commission is evaluating these proposals and will make a recommendation to City Council for an award of a contract to the most qualified firm that bests meet the City’s needs.

Instead of spending on our wants, this City Council is committed on taking care of our needs first. Another top priority for this City Council is repairing the Public Safety Building. The Real Property Committee is working diligently to identify the best design-build team to tackle this restoration project.

Our Police and Fire Departments deserve only the best.

Jimmy Carroll, Mayor