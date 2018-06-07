Isle Of Palms Mayors Message: June 2018

SUMMER IS FINALLY HERE

We have a couple of construction projects in the works that will affect traffic and create potential travel delays. The Phase II Drainage project has crossed on to Palm Blvd., which means that the contractor will be installing drainage infrastructure on Palm Blvd. between 45th and 52nd Aves.

Due to the weather from the past couple of weeks, SC DOT has rescheduled the micro-surfacing project on Palm Blvd. between 21st and 41st Avenues for Tuesday, June 12, weather permitting.

Micro-surfacing consists of the application of a thin, tough layer of asphalt meant to renew the road surface, seal minor cracks and extend the life of the pavement.

A detour route will be in place during the day of construction to avoid traffic to be stopped at any time. The northeast-bound traffic on Palm Blvd. towards Wild Dunes will continue down on Palm Blvd. The traffic exiting the Wild Dunes area towards Charleston will be directed right at the 41st Ave. stop sign towards Waterway Blvd., then directed to turn left on Waterway Blvd. towards the 21st Ave. intersection.

Please use caution when driving through these construction areas, and allow extra time, as travel delays are possible.

City Council and the city staff continue to work hard towards implementing the changes to the Managed Beach Parking Plan recently approved by Council. These changes include year-round enforcement of the plan, parallel parking only on Palm Blvd. between 21st and 40th Aves., no trailer parking on Waterway Blvd. between 41st Ave. and the intersection of Forest Trail, and additional resident only parking on areas of 41st Ave. that are not currently regulated.

The next step in this process is for the SC DOT to evaluate and approve the city’s application for an encroachment permit. An approved permit will allow the city to perform work on SC DOT road rights-of-way.

The renovation to the public restrooms and boardwalk in Front Beach is complete and turned out great.

Please make sure you stop by to see the much needed improvements.

Also, the new beach access signs have been installed in some of the city’s most heavily used beach access paths. The goal of the new signs is to educate visitors about the beach rules and reduce the number of signs and poles by consolidating them into one.

City Council has appointed Desirée Fragoso as the Interim City Administrator. She will manage the day-to-day operations of the city while it conducts a national search to fill this vacancy, as well as the Chief of Police and the newly created position in the Public Works Department, Assistant Public Works Director for Facilities and Maintenance.

Do not miss the 30th Annual Piccolo Spoleto Sand Sculpting Competition on Saturday, June 9 at 9 a.m. at the Front Beach. Come watch artists compete in six different categories as they take raw sand and water and transform the beach into beautiful works of art.

The popular IOP Beach Run will be on Saturday, July 21. Register for the 5K Run/Walk or 10K Run on the City’s website at iop.net/ iop-beach-run.

Please visit the City’s website and follow the City’s official social media accounts to stay up to date with all the latest news and events.