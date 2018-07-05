Isle Of Palms Mayor’s Message: July 2018

By Jimmy Carroll for Island Eye News

I hope everyone enjoyed the best fireworks show in town. It was good to see familiar faces enjoying the holiday. I want to give a big thank you to the Fire and Police Departments for keeping us safe during one of our busiest days.

Let me update you on the progress on some of the City’s major projects.

At the City Council meeting on June 26, my colleagues and I passed two ordinances that put in place much needed changes to the Managed Beach Parking Plan.

These changes are a direct result of citizens’ input and include:

Parallel parking only on Palm Blvd. between 21st and 40th Aves.

No double-parking on Palm Blvd. between 21st and 40th Aves.

Year-round enforcement of the parking plan

Includes the unregulated portion of 41st Ave. between Frank Sottile and the terminus of 41st Ave. in the Residential Parking District and creates an exception that allows resident boat trailer parking in the same area

Prohibits boat trailer parking on Waterway Blvd. between 41st Ave. and Forest Trail

The City is requesting bids for the fabrication and installation of street signs associated with these changes. The deadline for the submission of bids is 11 a.m., July 23. We are excited to see these changes implemented as they are meant to increase public safety and protect the residential character of the island.

The Planning Commission is helping City Council address one of the City’s biggest initiatives for the new fiscal year. Improving the City’s drainage infrastructure has become one of our top priorities and as such, City Council included $400,000 in the FY19 budget to undertake a comprehensive redesign of the drainage outfalls at 30th Ave., 3605 Waterway Blvd. and 41st Ave.

Under the guidance of Douglas Kerr, the City’s Building, Planning and Zoning Director, the Commission is working on the documents that will allow the City to competitively procure services from professional engineering firms to design and oversee the improvements to these three drainage outfalls. City Council appreciates the Commission’s hard work, dedication and love for our community.

City Council unanimously approved pursuing a General Permit for sand fencing islandwide. If the permit is granted, individual property owners will be allowed to seek permission from the City, rather than SCDHECOCRM, to install sand fencing at their expense. Property owners will be required to follow state guidelines and regulations, but this action should facilitate and streamline the approval process.

These initiatives prove that this City Council is listening and addressing the resident’s needs that were voiced in the first ever Citizen Forums held earlier this year.

This past month, the City of Isle of Palms got together with the Town of Sullivan’s Island, Charleston County and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office to work on a collaborative effort to provide a School Resource Officer for Sullivan’s Island Elementary School. Charleston County has offered a Charleston County Deputy to meet this need. This was a great example of all communities working together towards a common goal.

Do not miss the IOP Beach Run this year on July 21 at 8 a.m. For more information about the race and instructions on how to register, visit the City’s website.

Please follow the City’s official social media accounts and visit the City’s website at IOP.net to stay up-to-date on these projects and much more.