Isle Of Palms Mayor’s Message: April 2019

The flowers are in bloom, the sun is shining, and the beach will be the place to be this summer!

We have been busy implementing our capital improvement projects and planning for our future.

Improving drainage infrastructure on the island continues to be one of our top priorities. Thomas & Hutton is designing several approaches to consider for improvements to the City’s major outfalls located at 41st Ave., 36th Ave. and 31st Ave. They will present their findings and cost estimates in mid-May, which will help the City budget these improvements in the next fiscal year’s budget.

We want to thank the SC Department of Transportation for coming out to the Isle of Palms for a week to fix several drainage hotspots that desperately needed attention. The City and SCDOT will continue to identify deficiencies in the drainage system within the public road right of way and develop a work plan for them to address when they return to the island this summer and fall.

Trident Construction has started the investigative work in the Public Safety Building. They have been doing selective demolition and testing to identify the building’s deficiencies and then develop a rehabilitation plan to get the building back in working order.

The City is joining all of our neighboring communities and banning the distribution of foam products and plastic straws. We were the first municipality in the state to ban the distribution of single-use plastic bags and will now be expanding this prohibition to include other plastic and Styrofoam® products that pose a threat to our environment. The second reading required for final passage is scheduled for the City Council meeting at 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 26.

I’ve been to Columbia twice to fight and defend Home Rule, which is being challenged by the plastics industry. Please write to your Senator about protecting our Home Rule rights so that government stays close to the people it serves. Also, I’ve been invited by our Congressman Joe Cunningham, to go to Washington on April 2 to testify before Congress about not allowing drilling off our pristine coast. It’s a busy time but we must be willing to stand up and protect our coast.

City Council determined that we wanted to take a different direction in our ongoing search for the Chief of Police, City Administrator and Assistant Director of Public Works and complete the rest of the screening and hiring processes internally. Since Interim Chief Usry has decided to retire in May, the City will focus on filling that position first. Interim Chief Usry has been dedicated to our community for 22 years. We will miss her greatly and wish her the very best as she dedicates her time to her family.

I hope you joined your friends and neighbors at the Front Beach Fest earlier this month. We had great weather, great food and great music! Kudos to the City staff for putting together yet another wonderful community event.

Jimmy Carroll

Mayor, Isle of Palms

843.452.1200 cell

jcarroll@iop.net