Isle Of Palms Marina Festival And Raffle Benefits Youth Organizations

By Ted Klinghorn for Island Eye News

November 4th, 2018 is the date for the IOP Marina Festival located at the IOP Marina. The Festival offers an opportunity to enjoy a fun-filled day with activities for all ages, especially for children and a chance to contribute to a worthy cause. Activities include an Eco boat tour boat ride hosted by Barrier Island Eco Tours, which will view and discuss some of the unique wildlife of the Lowcountry! There will also be many other games and fun activities. Two country bands will play, over 15 door prizes drawn, and 4 amazing raffle winners will be selected.

The festival proceeds will contribute to the IOP Waterfront Legacy Community Service Program. Contributions will facilitate the construction of a dock and kayak/canoe/SUP launch at the Isle of Palms Exchange Club on Hamlin Creek. When completed, the dock will be configured and utilized by disabled veterans, disadvantaged youth and others. The Club backs up to the beautiful Hamlin Creek, a unique location and one of the last remaining local places for such a dock. This dock offers water access to various groups including Big Brothers Big Sisters, Veterans, and others. Big Brothers/ Big Sisters provide mentors for disadvantaged South Carolina youth. They would utilize the dock for a variety of youth activities.

Too many of our disabled veterans and disadvantaged youth have never had the opportunity to enjoy kayaking, canoeing, fishing or paddle boarding, these program will give them this opportunity in a safe, supervised environment. These kinds of activities offer a positive outlet physically as well as emotionally to future users. You can be a part of this legacy to our community by purchasing raffle tickets and attending the IOP Marina Festival on November 4th at 1:00. All proceeds will go towards construction and improvements by providing greater water access.

Come join the fun and take a chance at amazing raffle items! $20 festival registration and raffle tickets are available at:

www.iopexchange.org/marinafestival

The Isle of Palms Exchange Club thanks our sponsors and many contributors.