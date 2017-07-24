«

Jul 24 2017

Isle Of Palms Junior Lifeguard Camp

 Staff Report for The Island Eye News

Photos by Steven Rosamilia

Junior Lifeguards, 2017

A new class of Junior Lifeguards completed the Charleston County Park’s Junior Lifeguard camp at Isle of Palms County Park. The program, for ages 12- 13, requires campers to swim continuously for 125 yards, as well as a 10-foot under water swim. During their week long program, they participate in buoy swims, sand runs, and other unique physical activities at the beach and in the ocean, as well as a job shadow visit to one of the county water parks.

Cardale Bennett was a double award winner at this year’s camp.

Head guard winner

