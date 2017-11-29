Isle Of Palms Garden Club At Carolina Fair And Garden Show

By Jeanie Murray for The Island Eye News

The Isle of Palms Garden Club won 2nd place at the Coastal Carolina Fair and Garden Show at the Ladson Exchange Park. The entry was a vignette featuring Springtime. The club’s horticulturist, Seiko Smith, and local artist, Mary Clarkin Taylor, designed the display. The club will also be participating in The Wreaths, Trees and Teddy Bears program to benefit MUSC patients. Club members will donate decorations for the wreaths and trees and purchase teddy bears for those who will not be home for the holidays. Stop by the Isle of Palm Holiday Street Festival on Saturday, Dec. 2, where club members will be selling beautiful poinsettias, handcrafted jewelry, plants, paintings and other goodies. Make your holiday shopping easier and enjoy other festivities at the Street Festival.