Isle Of Palms Festival

By Amy Mercer for Island Eye News

Photos by Steve Rosamilia

On Saturday, Dec. 3, crowds gathered for the annual Isle of Palms Holiday Street Festival.

This free event included live music from Haley Mae Campbell, carnival rides, food and craft vendors and even a visit from Santa Claus! Free entertainment included: jump castles, mechanical bull, face painting, balloon artist, photo booth and more.

A dedicated singer/songwriter raised on the Isle of Palms, Haley Mae has loved music and performing arts all her life. After recording at Cupit Studios in Nashville, Haley Mae debuted her first album, “Hugs & Disses,” at the Charleston Music Farm in February of 2015. Since then, she has landed many notable gigs.

Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy the free activities, which also included roasting s’mores over an open fire and a very popular ferris wheel that offered riders a panoramic view of IOP’s Front Beach. For the grand finale, Mayor Cronin illuminated the giant Christmas Tree.