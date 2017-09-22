Isle Of Palms Farmers Market Opens To Enthusiastic Crowd

By Mimi Wood, The Island Eye News Staff Writer

By all accounts, the inaugural Isle of Palms Farmers Market, held Thursday, Aug. 31 was a smashing success.

“It’s the premier location of any local market,” enthused Lewis Gregory, of the nine-session market, held every Thursday through Oct. 26 at the County Park on IOP. “There is no other market on the beach.”

Rebecca Stephenson, the Market’s co-manager along with Jessica Blaszczak, agrees. “I love the beach, with the playground; it’s not just another market in a parking lot.” In addition to the playground, live music with adjacent picnic tables offer families a relaxing place not only to nosh, but to connect with each other.

Gregory conceived the market to “create more of a sense of community,” noting one of his objectives is to “gear the island more toward full-time residents; there are not too many events directed specifically at the yearround locals.”

In trying to determine if there was any interest in a farmer’s market on IOP, Gregory posted on NextDoor, a community website that is yet another initiative of his; he introduced the nationwide site to the local community.

Co-manager Blaszczak, “knew right away that it would be successful”; consequently “jumped on it” when she saw Gregory’s post. Gregory encouraged the 50-ish residents who responded positively to his ‘farmers market feeler’ to express their desire to the IOP City Council.

In response, Mayor Dick Cronin quickly appointed a citizen’s committee. Gregory, Stephenson and Blaszczak percolated to the top, with Councilmembers Ted Kinghorn and Patrick Harrington advising, the market got off the ground in an “amazingly short time period,” according to Gregory.

“We didn’t get final approval as a city-sponsored event until July,” as Cronin called a special session of City Council to vote, marvels Gregory. “We basically pulled it all together in just six weeks…the vendors, the music, the site, everything.” A great mix of artisans and food, the market is still evolving.

Stephenson acknowledges the need for additional farmers, and a purveyor for fresh, local seafood, all of which is “in the works.

We are adding vendors every week,” Stephenson specified, “with Lowcountry Street Grocery, Charleston Spice and a local specialty chocolate maker” poised to open soon.

Local restaurants Morgan Creek Grill and Coconut Joe’s, initially offering delectables such as fish tacos, crab cake sliders and a to-die-for beet salad, will be regulars, while food and ice cream trucks will rotate on a weekly basis.

Kimi Cole, a 14-year veteran at the City Market in downtown Charleston, was “absolutely thrilled” with IOP Farmers Market. “The vendor selection was great, as was the turnout!” exclaimed the creative genius behind Half-Pint Designs. Her company offers garment-printed, heat pressed t-shirts and pillow covers, among other handmade items.

Blaszczak, who professionally manages three other open-air markets, believes “people want to support local businesses, and also want to meet their neighbors. We are working hard to make the market a destination for locals.”