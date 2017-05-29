Isle Of Palms Exchange Club Awards Scholarships

By Ruth Thornberg for Island Eye News

On March 23, eleven outstanding, Lowcountry high school students were awarded over $15,000 in scholarships at the annual scholarship awards dinner at the Isle of Palms Exchange Club. Eleven soon-to-be graduates received Youth of the Month, Youth of the Year, Meeks/Sotille Scholarships and Accepting the Challenge of Excellence (ACE) awards, which is a scholarship awarded to outstanding students who have overcome life’s challenges. One of the 11 students was awarded the new ROTC scholarship, added just this year.

In addition to demonstrating leadership, community service, and academic excellence, each of the candidates was asked to submit an essay that describes how he or she has served the community and plans for future involvement. This year’s essay was entitled “Inspiring a Community to Become a Better Place.” Members of the Exchange Club reviewed the many essays and selected eleven scholarship winners from the many qualified applicants.

Ama Lincoln took home top honors receiving the ACE award, Meeks Sotille Scholarship, and Student of the Month. Ama came to the United States from Ghana when she was only 12- years- old.

She spoke little or no English and in spite of adjusting to her adoptive family, the new culture, and new language, she managed to rise to the challenge to become an excellent student with plans to become a history teacher. She lives with her adoptive parents, Fred and Peggy Lincoln on Daniel Island and will graduate from Bishop England High School.

Julia Marino, of Mt. Pleasant, also accepted life’s extraordinary challenges to rise to excellence in both school and community.

She has the ability to recognize a community need and respond with a new and positive idea.

For example, Julie noticed that teenagers had clothing hanging in their closet that they were not using and launched a website where Wando High School teens can exchange clothing. She now has over a thousand followers and that following continues to grow.

Julie will graduate from Wando High School and plans to attend Auburn University where she will study interior design.

Lia Hsu-Rodriguez received top honors as this year’s Youth of the Year winner. She also took home Youth of the Month and Meeks Sotille scholarships. She will graduate from Wando High School and plans to attend Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the fall.

Demonstrating both academic excellence and leadership ability, Cadet Katie Lewis wins the newly created, Isle of Palms Exchange Club, ROTC scholarship. Katie lives in Mt. Pleasant with her parents Lt. Commander Jamie Lewis and Natalie Lewis.

Three students won Youth of the Month and Meeks Sotille scholarships. Elliott Joseph Suggs lives on the Isle of Palms and plans to attend Clemson University in the fall. Joshua Simer of Mt. Pleasant will graduate from Wando High School and attend the University of Alabama in the fall. Mariana Murray of Mt. Pleasant also took home both scholarship awards.

Four lowcountry students were recognized as Youth of the Month award winners—Jasmine Allen, Morgan Simmons, Kathleen Tyler, and Elizabeth Worthy.

The Isle of Palms Exchange Club is a service organization whose members raise funds for scholarships and other youth programs as well as for organizations dedicated to the prevention of child abuse. Scholarship awards are largely the result of fundraising at the annual, January Oyster Roast. For additional information about Exchange Club events or to become a member of the exchange club, please visit Facebook at facebook.com/IOPExchangeClub or on the Web at iopexchange.org.