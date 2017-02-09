Isle Of Palms Earns Prestigious Class 1 Fire Suppression Rating

By Susan Hill Smith, Island Eye News Staff Writer

When a U.S. Community wants an independent evaluation of its ability to suppress fires, most look to the Insurance Services Office, which analyzes many aspects of the equation—including staffing, training, equipment, communications and water supply—and finally places the community in a class based on a 1 to 10 scale. The City of Isle of Palms recently learned its fire suppression program has been upgraded by ISO from Class 3 to Class 1—the top ISO rating— placing Isle of Palms in a small percentage of communities in the country considered to have “exemplary” programs.

City Administrator Linda Tucker said the city is proud of the Isle of Palms Fire Department as well as many others involved. “This is testimony to City Council making sure that the department has what it needs to serve the island’s citizens and visitors and evidence of superior leadership and execution by the Fire Department.”

Many factors play into an accomplishment like this, Tucker explained. “Superior services from the Isle of Palms Water and Sewer Commission and superior services from Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch 9-1-1 coincide with superior services from the Fire Department to make an evaluation like this happen.”

It’s a first for the city, and a first for Tucker, who has worked in local government for 35 years.

Of the 48,000 plus fire protection areas evaluated by ISO, only 130 or so are currently rated Class 1. Neighboring Sullivan’s Island joined that select group when it received a Class 1 rating this summer, and the fact that the fire departments from the two communities have long supported each other and in 2016 entered into an automatic aid agreement is considered mutually beneficial.

Isle of Palms Fire Chief Ann Graham said attaining a Class 1 ISO rating does not mean the work of improvement is over. In fact, ISO inspections of Isle of Palms, previously scheduled every two to two and a half years, will be more frequent now. “Getting a 1 was never the goal. It was just to be the best we could be,” Graham said. “Now that we have a 1, I want it to be rock solid. I want to keep it.”

ISO is an independent company that serves insurance companies, communities, fire departments, insurance regulators and others by providing information about risk. For some property owners, improved ISO ratings translate into reduced insurance costs, though the impact will likely vary.

When its representatives determine a community’s Public Protection Classification grade, ISO says it looks at three main categories:

• Needed Fire Flows: the theoretical amount of water necessary for fire suppression purposes to protect the buildings in the community, taking into account daily maximum water consumption for other purposes.

• Emergency Communications: including emergency reporting, telecommunications and dispatching systems.

• Fire Department: including equipment and flow testing of hydrants, alternative water supply operations and a careful evaluation of the amount of available water compared with the amount needed to suppress fires.