Isle Of Palms Community Wellness Fair To Offer Flu Shots, Screenings

By Andy Sinwald for The Island Eye News

The City of Isle of Palms has once again partnered with East Cooper Medical Center and Harris Teeter for the annual IOP Community Wellness Fair on Friday, Sept. 22 from 7 – 11 a.m. The event takes place at the IOP Recreation Center located at #24 28th Ave.

East Cooper Medical Center will offer free cholesterol screening blood work to the public. Appointments are strongly encouraged and fasting is required twelve hours before the blood work.

Drinking water is permitted and highly recommended. To make an appointment please call 843.884.7031. Food and beverages will be provided following blood work.

Harris Teeter Pharmacy will be offering flu shots on site. An insurance card or Medicare card is required to receive flu shots.

Over twenty healthcare professionals, specialists, and other health and wellness agencies from the Charleston and Mount Pleasant area will be present to answer questions and provide information on all aspects of health and wellness.

For more information visit www.iop.net or call 843.886.8294.