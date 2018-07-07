Isle Of Palms City Council Meeting: June 2018

By Emma Woodham, The Island Eye News Staff Writer and Jackie Parks, Island Eye News Intern

The Isle of Palms City Council met for their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, June 26. All members of council were present except for Councilmember Ted Kinghorn. Following the invocation and Pledge of Allegiance and approval of minutes from the previous meeting, Mayor Jimmy Carroll opened the floor to citizens’ comments.

Chuck Bargeron from Sail Series Promotions USA addressed the council regarding the Worrell 1000 Reunion Race, a catamaran boat race that begins in Ft. Lauderdale, FL and ends in Virginia Beach, VA. Teams race their boats up the coastline, and stop overnight along the way at different checkpoints.

Bargeron asked that the city permit them to have a checkpoint on Isle of Palms.

Many years ago, IOP was a checkpoint, but the race hasn’t taken place in a long time. According to Bargeron, this overnight stop for the teams would happen Mother’s Day weekend of 2019. Teams from all over the world, including Olympic medalists, will likely be competing.

“You keep the continent on your right and sail North as fast as you can,” Bargeron said.

Several members of council expressed their concern about the public safety aspect of having up to thirty catamaran boats parked on Front Beach overnight, and Mayor Carroll asked Bargeron if the race committee would consider paying the cost of overtime for two extra police officers, per Interim Police Chief Usry’s recommendation. Bargeron said he will speak to his committee about covering this additional cost.

After some discussion, the council voted in favor of allowing Sail Series Promotions USA to use IOP as a checkpoint for the Worrall 1000 race.

“We don’t see a lot of sailing here, and I’m excited that we are going to bring this back,” Councilmember Susan Hill Smith said.

Collete Holmes of 3rd Ave. addressed council regarding traffic issues on the island, particularly the traffic that backs up at the entrance of Wild Dunes. She believes that Wild Dunes needs to work on traffic management and that the city needs to work on solutions to traffic and parking on the island, including the possibility of a trolley running back and forth to the island from Mt. Pleasant.

Rusty Streetman, a resident of Palm Blvd., said he doesn’t even try to leave his house on Saturdays because of traffic on the island.

Bill Campbell, who lives on 42nd Ave., is concerned about the operation of golf carts on the island. He stated that he often sees them being driven by someone too young or with too many people piled on. Campbell expressed his concern for the consequences of a golf cart and vehicle collision.

Following citizens’ comments, a resolution was proposed to create the Leola Hanbury Award. Hanbury, who passed away in 2017, dedicated time and effort to the city during her lifetime. She also established the Employee of the Year award, donating her own money as prize. Scott Morris, executor of Hanbury’s estate, presented the city with a check for over twenty-five thousand dollars to be used for Employee of the Month awards in years to come.

The resolution passed unanimously.

In the Ways & Means Committee report, Councilmember Jimmy Ward asked for approval of a surfcam for the Carolina Coast Club in the amount of $1000 from ATAX funds as well as approval for an overage of $259 for the purchased ATV. Both items were approved unanimously.

Councilmember Smith reported that the Public Safety Committee discussed the qualities that they are looking for in a police chief, since the position is currently open. She noted that the committee heard from two residents, one asking for off-leash times in the evening for dogs and one asking that no changes be made to the dog regulations.

Councilmember Ward asked to suspend the rules of the meeting so that an item of miscellaneous business could be discussed— one that many residents in attendance were eager to hear. Carolina Salt Surf, who offers surfing lessons on Folly Beach, is seeking to offer surfing lessons at the Wild Dunes Grand Pavilion. Wild Dunes has already given their approval. The company now seeks approval from City Council.

Douglas Kerr, Director of Building, Planning, and Zoning stated that there are two different ways that the city could allow these lessons, but that this will ultimately open the door to many other businesses who want to do something similar.

Kyle Busey, a professional surfer who will be offering the instruction, stated that he believes lessons will help locals surf safely.

“Teaching people how to use their surfboards properly is important,” Busey said.

Councilmember Bell asked if allowing businesses like this to operate could be restricted to Wild Dunes exclusively, but acting City Administrator Desiree Fragoso is unsure if this is an option. Councilmember Rice suggested the city examine some of the codes and ordinances that relate to this sort of situation. Councilmember Smith added that the council should look at how to allow surf lessons to be offered to all island residents—not just guests and residents of Wild Dunes. A representative from Wild Dunes noted that island residents could also sign up for the lessons that would be held at the Grand Pavilion. Ultimately, the council determined that more research on how and if this could be allowed needs to be done, and no decision was made.

The Public Works and Recreation Committees did not meet in June, but Councilmember Sandy Ferencz presented a report from the Personnel Committee. In their meeting, several search firms were discussed, and one of these firms will be used to help in the search process for the open positions that the city currently has. Currently, the Personnel Committee has identified their top picks, and they are now reaching out to past clients of each firm for feedback. The committee is also working to establish the top qualities that they are looking for in candidates, but they did firmly establish a job description for the role of Assistant Director of Maintenance & Facilities.

Councilmember Ferencz made a motion to approve Patrol Officer Phillips as Employee of the Month. All members of council approved.

Councilmember Bell stated that parking is still the biggest issue being discussed in the Real Property Committee. He noted that Michael Fiem, owner of Tidalwave Watersports, brought up the idea of starting a bikesharing program on the island and possibly partnering with Mt. Pleasant in the hopes that some island visitors might bike over instead of drive, thereby reducing traffic. Chris Crolley, owner of Coastal Expeditions, spoke to the committee and asked that they please work on the overcrowding of the marina.

Councilmember Bell proposed that Ordinance 2018-09, which relates to parking be sent back to the Real Property Committee so that it can be fine-tuned. He does not believe that the ordinance is ready to be voted on, and Douglas Kerr agreed with him. Lastly, Bell noted that the City has issued a request for proposals for the engineer, design, and permitting portion of the marina and dock repairs.

Kerr stated that the Planning Commission is still working on drainage issues and they are drafting a request for proposals for the next phase of work that needs to be done, which will be both expensive and complex. All members of council were in favor of moving forward with seeking bids, but it was noted that these bids will be for the planning and design of the project, not the actual work.

Mayor Carroll presented the second reading of Ordinance 2018-05, which relates to parallel parking on portions of Palm Blvd. and invokes year-round parking enforcement on the island.

Councilmember Rice said she is not in favor of this ordinance, and her vote was the one opposing vote.

Mayor Carroll also presented the second reading of 2018- 10, which primarily deals with prohibiting boat trailer parking on Waterway Blvd. and 41st Ave. Councilmember Rice insisted that certain areas should allow boat trailer parking for residents, but Councilmember Ferencz stated that this is a blatant public safety issue. The second reading passed.

The first readings of three new ordinances were all waived unanimously by the council. In the last order of business, Mayor Carroll discussed a general permit for sand fencing islandwide where residents would be able to construct sand-fencing in front of their homes.

Interim City Administrator Fragoso will work to get the permit, and all members of the council were in favor.

The next meeting of the Isle of Palms City Council will be on Tuesday, July 24 at 6 p.m.