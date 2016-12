Coverage of Isle of Palms City Council in the Dec. 2 issue of Island Eye News incorrectly stated the amount of a contract for drainage improvements analysis on Sand Dollar Court. The amount of the contract, awarded to Civil Site Engineering, is $2,500.

The article also misstated the location of potential sand borrow sites that had been deemed off limits because of their historical significance. Those sites are located on the northeastern offshore area of the Isle of Palms. We regret the errors.