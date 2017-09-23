Isle Of Palms City Council Candidate Justin Miklas

By Justin Miklas for Island Eye News
Professional Background
Justin Miklas, Executive Vice President and Partner at Clear Impact, is an international government performance management expert. Justin consults, trains, and speaks on topics related to government performance and the use of data to create measurable community improvement. He has worked with federal, state, and local government organizations throughout the U.S. and in over 10 countries around the world to help implement a process of data-driven, transparent decision-making and continuous process improvement. Justin is a Results-Based Accountability Certified Professional and brings a wealth of expertise and experience in helping government organizations implement a disciplined process for thinking and taking action. He is also one of the original concept designers of the Clear Impact Scorecard – a web-based software tool that helps leaders in the public and nonprofit sectors track the performance of their programs and services and accelerate wellbeing in their communities.
Before joining Clear Impact, Justin worked primarily in the architectural design industry with a focus on sustainable commercial development. Joining Clear Impact and working in service of children, families, and communities has provided him a means to bridge his creativity and passion for building communities. His creative stamp is found throughout the company’s publications, and he takes pride in inspiring leaders to be creative in their efforts to achieve positive community results.
Family
Originally from Pittsburgh, PA, Justin graduated from the University of Maryland School of Architecture in 2002. He spent a few years in the Washington, D.C. area before moving on to Charlotte, NC in 2005 in search of better weather. Shortly thereafter, he made his inaugural visit to Isle of Palms and immediately fell in love with the island and the community. Finding himself visiting the island more frequently, Justin rented a small apartment in the schoolhouse on Sullivan’s Island in 2012 that he would visit almost every weekend. Little did he know, his life was about to change forever when he first met his neighbor, Karen Cooper and the adorable puppy, Riley, that she had just rescued from the Charleston Animal Society. Karen (now his fiancée), Justin, and Riley moved to Isle of Palms near Breach Inlet in 2014. You can often find the three of them taking strolls on the beach, swimming, and throwing Frisbees for Riley to catch with expert focus and precision. They absolutely love the island and its community and hope to be able to influence it in a positive, meaningful way.
Personal Interests
Outside of his professional life, Justin has many hobbies and interests (Karen often jokes that collecting hobbies is one of Justin’s hobbies). He likes to play golf and guitar, despite being self-described as ‘excessively average’ at both. He grew up working on old cars with his father and still loves to tinker with anything mechanical. You may have seen him cruising around the island in the 1984 Ez-Go golf cart that he rescued from a junkyard and brought back to life. Justin recently began learning how to kiteboard and is looking forward to developing that skill further. Above all, he enjoys spending time with family and friends and loves the fact that it’s so easy to convince people to come visit when you live in a wonderful place like IOP.
Contact
Questions and comments can be directed to justin@clearimpact.com