«

Sep 21 2017

Islands’ Community Gives To Harvey Victims

By Katy Calloway, The Island Eye News Editor

Photos by Steve Rosamilia

Collections for Houston are ongoing at Exclusive Properties on IOP.

On Sept. 1 community members showed support for victims of Hurricane Harvey, by parking a tractor-trailer at the Exclusive Properties office on Palm Blvd. and soliciting donations via social media.

Rich Crepeau, Chad Heffner, Shelley Miles, and Mel Miles handle donations for victims of hurricane Harvey.

Word spread like wildfire and donations poured in over the course of the week. The truck was being delivered to the Salvation Army in Houston on Sept. 8. Non-perishable food items, baby formula in particular, bottled water, clothing and cash was donated from the island communities. As organizer Mel Miles noted, “They need everything.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>