Islands’ Community Gives To Harvey Victims

By Katy Calloway, The Island Eye News Editor

Photos by Steve Rosamilia

On Sept. 1 community members showed support for victims of Hurricane Harvey, by parking a tractor-trailer at the Exclusive Properties office on Palm Blvd. and soliciting donations via social media.

Word spread like wildfire and donations poured in over the course of the week. The truck was being delivered to the Salvation Army in Houston on Sept. 8. Non-perishable food items, baby formula in particular, bottled water, clothing and cash was donated from the island communities. As organizer Mel Miles noted, “They need everything.”