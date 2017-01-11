Islanders Enjoying The Arts

By Amy Mercer for Island Eye News

Dewees Island is home to avid naturalists and environmentally conscious people who are drawn to island because of its natural beauty. The 3-mile island also boasts a community of creatives including painters, writers, woodworkers, quilters, musicians, vocalists, historians, museum curators, professors, calligraphers and of course photographers.

The Huyler House Gallery, now operated by Dewees Island Arts Council, debuted a Featured Artist Series in October, 1998. This successful series has featured a variety of different artists since that time with work ranging from black and white photography to abstract oil paintings. Currently on view are handcrafted wooden bowls by Reverend William K. Christian, III, and abstract mixed –media paper collages by Annie de Mayo.

Earlier this year, under the leadership of Diane Kliros, the Arts Council adopted a new mission statement to include the education and engagement of patrons in art history, techniques of various art forms, and generational aesthetics through a series of workshops, lectures, exhibits, field trips and guided museum tours. Island residents participate both as educators and students.

Kliros is an accomplished artist who studied at the Atlanta College of Art and paints from her home on the island. Her work is varied and includes a series of shorebird portraits that capture the essence of the birds. The portraits were part of the Lake Timicau Restoration Project, which is designed to provide habitat for migrating at risk birds and wetlands water management to meet the needs of specific species. Kliros’ giclees of the shorebirds are part of the island’s permanent collection.

A recent workshop on quilting merged the talents of local artists Brucie Harry and Connie Drew. Harry said it’s the first art quilt she’s made in 23 years of quilting.

“Most quilts are exactly measured and cut pieces of fabric which must be sewn precisely for a block which will be perfectly square. There is a lot of repetition. This art quilt which was patterned after one seen on the Internet, required many redoes of the ten inch blocks to get better proportions or design. A design wall was a must. Not as easy as a pieced quilt, but great fun. The idea was to use the new colors of the Huyler House, gray and a yellow gold, and to bring texture with the fabric.”

Harry included text in her quilt and said “the writings are words of happiness and hopes; one piece an old newspaper, and one a musical score. They were first chosen for the gray shades and horizontal lines, then the messages became important – they had to be uplifting. The Grits piece came from a fabric bag for stone ground grits. Since it hangs on Dewees Island, the long arm quilter (a huge sewing machine with a long arm that sews as it is guided over the quilt. Some are computerized – my quilter stands and moves the arm by hand.) from Monroe, NC, used coastal motifs for the quilting patterns – waves, clams, palm trees, and boats.”

The Arts Council has approximately 30 pieces of work in their permanent collection including 2 large Sweetgrass baskets by Nakita Wigfall, a 5th generation Gullah basketmaker, an etching by Alfred H. Hutty, a well-known leading figure of the Charleston Renaissance, and a work commissioned by local artist Mary Edna Fraser that depicts the island with its surrounding marshes and waterways.

For more info about 2017 workshops, events, and exhibits, contact Diane Kliros, Chair, Dewees Island Arts Council at DeweesIslandArtsCouncil@gmail.com.