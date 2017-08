Island Swimmers Collect Medals At Championship Meet

By Susan Hill Smith for The Island Eye News

Wild Dunes Dolphins Swim Team wrapped up its summer season by winning multiple medals at the 2017 East Cooper Swim League Championship meet, which was held at Park West in Mount Pleasant on July 14 and 15.

The following Dolphins received medals for 1st (gold), 2nd (silver) and 3rd (bronze) places:

6 and under girls

Abby DiMatteo: Backstroke, Gold;

Freestyle, Silver; Free Relay, Silver

Marley Moore: Free Relay, Silver

Iris Fritts: Free Relay, Silver

Ella Hurst: Free Relay, Silver

7-8 girls

Caroline Wilson: Free Relay, Silver

Tess Murray: Free Relay, Silver

Harper Kane: Free Relay, Silver

Nora Fritts: Free Relay, Silver

7-8 boys

Conrad Stabene: Freestyle, Gold; Butterfly, Gold; Backstroke, Silver

9-10 boys

Owen Fritts: Freestyle, Gold; Breastroke,

Gold; Butterfly, Gold; Free Relay, Gold

Andrew Rodgers: Free Relay, Gold

Burton Sloan: Free Relay, Gold

Jacob Mahoney: Free Relay, Gold

11-12 girls

Nell Cagle: Freestyle, Silver; Butterfly, Silver; Backstroke, Silver; Free Relay, Silver

Ellerbe Mendez: Free Relay, Silver

Cadence Heidenreich: Free Relay, Silver

Caroline Stabene: Free Relay, Silver