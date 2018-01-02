IOP moves to OPCON 4 in advance of Winter Storm Grayson

One to four inches of snow forecast

A Winter Storm watch is in effect for Charleston County Wednesday, January 3, 2018. Weather forecast calls for a “wintry mix” to impact our area starting as early as 8:00 a.m. The coastal area could see anywhere from 1-4 inches of snow.

In coordination with Charleston County, the City of Isle of Palms will move to Operating Condition 4 (OPCON 4) today at 5:00 p.m. OPCON 4 means there is the possibility of an emergency or disaster situation that may require a partial or full activation of emergency offices. City offices and the Recreation Center will be closed tomorrow, January 3, 2018. City of Isle of Palms Emergency personnel will be on duty. The Isle of Palms Police Department non- emergency number is 843 – 886 – 6522.

There will be no garbage and recycling collection tomorrow.

Committee meetings scheduled for tomorrow are cancelled and will be postponed to a later date.

“Residents are urged to take winter precautions now in advance of this severe winter weather event,” states Mayor-Elect Jimmy Carroll. “Citizens may expect precipitation starting at between 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Wednesday moving to 1-3 inches of sleet and/or snow.”

Mayor-elect Carroll continues, “It is advised that people stay off the roads tomorrow. Freezing rain, sleet and snow will create dangerous icy driving conditions especially on bridges.”

Severe winter weather may last for over 12 hours.