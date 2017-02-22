«

Feb 22 2017

If You Roast Them, They Will Come

By Jennifer Tuohy, Island Eye News Contributing Editor

Photos by Steve Rosamilia

Daniel and Rose Hancock

Over 1,000 people braved near freezing temps on Feb. 4 2017 to indulge in a feast for the senses and the stomach. The annual Sullivan’s Island Fire & Rescue Department’s Oyster Roast is a fixture on the islands’ calendar, attracting locals and neighbors from near and far to indulge in fresh oysters, fish stew, live music and great company.

Colin Rudolph and Daniel Light dole out the main course

Four hundred bags of oysters were consumed at endless rows of tables packed in under the Big Tin as attendees jostled for prime position and got down to some serious shucking.

Isabel Hubbard, Maura Welch, and Lucy Davis, part of the “Cracker and Sauce Brigade”

The event is one of the department’s major fundraisers, helping pay for equipment. The next event is the 68th Annual Fish Fry on June 24, also at the Big Tin on Sullivan’s Island.

Cory Bates with Reilly Williams and her father, Mickey

Chief Anthony Stith expressed his thanks to everyone for turning out and supporting the department.

Layne Cave and Drew Kay enjoy the feast

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>