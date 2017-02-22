If You Roast Them, They Will Come

By Jennifer Tuohy, Island Eye News Contributing Editor

Photos by Steve Rosamilia

Over 1,000 people braved near freezing temps on Feb. 4 2017 to indulge in a feast for the senses and the stomach. The annual Sullivan’s Island Fire & Rescue Department’s Oyster Roast is a fixture on the islands’ calendar, attracting locals and neighbors from near and far to indulge in fresh oysters, fish stew, live music and great company.

Four hundred bags of oysters were consumed at endless rows of tables packed in under the Big Tin as attendees jostled for prime position and got down to some serious shucking.

The event is one of the department’s major fundraisers, helping pay for equipment. The next event is the 68th Annual Fish Fry on June 24, also at the Big Tin on Sullivan’s Island.

Chief Anthony Stith expressed his thanks to everyone for turning out and supporting the department.