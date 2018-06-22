I Scream, You Scream

By Mimi Wood, Staff Writer for The Island Eye News

Photos by Jason Ogden

The local kids were working their tails off. The overstuffed tip jar stood as testimony as patrons, including many notable neighbors, showed their support.

And across the board, everyone was smiling from ear to ear. Chills 360, IOP’s new ice cream shop, was rocking and rolling upon opening its doors on Friday, June 15.

Rolling being the operative word…as Chills 360 serves no ordinary ice cream. It’s rolled. Each bowl contains a half-dozen or so insanely delicious spirals of handmade ice cream. “It doesn’t get any fresher than this,” states Al Neve, the owner. “Each bowl is basically made from scratch,” he explains.

His young employees, many working their first job, pour a liquid base resembling pancake batter, onto a “freeze station,” chop in selected ingredients, and manipulate the slushy concoction until it becomes dense, delectable ice cream. Using a spatula, the ice cream is then scraped off the freeze station into tight rolls, which are tucked into a bowl and finished with a myriad of toppings, including chopped fruit, candy and nuts.

“It’s a work of art,” declared Isle of Palms Mayor Jimmy Carroll, upon being presented with his bowl of What the Fudge, one of 8 flavor combinations that comprise Chills 360’s menu. “But you can custom order anything you’d like,” Neve says.

“Most ice cream shops start with pre-made ice cream. We start with fresh cream and milk,” continues Neve. Which can take a couple of minutes…but there’s plenty of distraction as you wait to be called up to watch your ice cream being made. Chalkboards hang on the wall at kid-height.

There’s a selfie station, perfect for posting your visit on social media. There’s even a “growth chart,” where you may measure yourself and document your height on the day of your visit.

The concept of rolled ice cream began in Thailand. Chills 360, a franchise, started in Dallas, Texas. Neve purchased the rights to North and South Carolina, with the Isle of Palms store being his first. With a wife and three children in North Carolina, he’s made a temporary home in the Lowcountry while he gets his baby up and running. “It’s like I’m deployed,” he hesitates, then jokes, “to paradise.”

Christiana Harsch, his neighbor to the south at Long Island Cafe, witnessed the transformation of the space, along with Neve’s hard work, focus and dedication. “He did it all, single-handedly. He was here some nights ’til 3 a.m., painting.”

Bright white tile, an industrial concrete floor, and light fixtures resembling cylindrical ice cubes helped Neve achieved the “cold” look he wanted for his flagship store. Cold as it may appear, there’s nothing but warmth and conviviality in the atmosphere.

Because, as scrumptious as it is, it’s definitely about more than the ice cream. It’s social; an activity, a destination. Open until 11 p.m., seven days a week, flanked by the Long Island Cafe and The Refuge in the Harris Teeter Shopping Center, Neve sees Chills 360 as a place where both local and vacationing kiddos can roost. “It’s an ice cream place. If they can’t hang out here, where can they go?” he says.