Hurricane Irma Debris Clean Up

By Andy Benke for Island Eye News

Good afternoon Island residents,

Charleston County Public Works has advised that the FEMA debris removal trucks will be on the Island this week to remove the Hurricane Irma debris from the roadside. The goal is to complete the work on Sullivan’s Island by Friday October 6, 2017.

Please make every effort to have all of your debris street side not later than Wednesday. Also remember to segregate by organic material; construction debris and hazardous material. Finally do not cover or obstruct a fire hydrant or water meter.

Regards,

Andy