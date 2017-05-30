Hundreds Of Eggs

By Mary Pringle for Island Eye News

Photos by Barb Bergwerf

Loggerhead turtles have begun to lay their eggs on our beaches. Last season seventeen different females laid 3,151 eggs on the Isle of Palms, and seven different females laid 1,305 eggs on Sullivan’s Island. We know this because of analysis of DNA samples taken by the Turtle Team from each nest. An individual turtle can lay up to six nests at two week intervals from May until the beginning of August. In our best year (2012) there were over seven thousand loggerhead eggs laid on our two islands. This fluctuation from year to year is normal with sea turtles and is seen on the whole Atlantic Coast.

How do these turtles find their way back to the IOP and SI after being away in warmer waters all winter? It’s probably a combination of cues such as the earth’s magnetic field and the patterns of ocean currents. Some turtles return to the same beach for each nesting season, but others have been shown to travel to multiple states between nests. Our DNA samples show that one year a turtle nested on IOP, then two weeks later on Hatteras Island in NC, and two weeks after that on Cumberland Island, GA while others nested five or six times on IOP.

A loggerhead almost always nests at night to reduce the probability of predation and also to avoid overheating. It may be at any phase of the moon or at any tide level. Of course at high tide she would not have to crawl as far to get to a suitable dune. After digging approximately two feet with her rear flippers and dropping an average of 120 eggs, she will cover them carefully with about a foot of sand to protect them from drying out or being found and eaten by predators and also to minimize temperature fluctuation during incubation.

What makes a good nest site? It must be accessible to the ocean, high enough so that the high tide will not routinely inundate the eggs, contain sand that is moist enough to allow her to excavate the egg chamber, and have sand that is porous enough to allow exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide during incubation.

These eggs have no air bubble as bird eggs do, and the embryo attaches itself to the inside of the shell and breathes directly through the shell membrane. And unlike bird eggs, turtle egg shells are soft and leathery instead of brittle and fragile. When they are dropped two feet into the egg chamber, they do not crack or break.

Why lay so many eggs? We are told that only one in every one thousand of them will survive to adulthood to breed. With our efforts to protect them, most of the eggs here do hatch. But some eggs get destroyed by predators such as coyotes, ghost crabs, or even fire ants. Some hatchlings get disoriented by lights. But most of the hatchlings produced will be eaten by predators shortly after entering the ocean as they begin their migration to the Gulf Stream.

With this glut of eggs and hatchlings, the chance that some will survive becomes more likely.

Mary Pringle is a resident of the Isle of Palms and grew up in downtown Charleston. She has been on the Turtle Team since 1998 and is now Project Leader for Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. Pringle is also a medical clinic volunteer for the Center for Birds of Prey where about 400 raptors and 200 shorebirds and nonraptors are treated annually.