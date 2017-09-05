Historic Site To Host Naturalization Ceremony

By Dawn Davis for The Island Eye News

Charles Pinckney National Historic Site will host its 20th Naturalization Ceremony on Friday, Sept. 15, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Every year approximately 100 individuals from countries all over the world take the Oath of Citizenship during the event.

This annual event recognizes national Citizenship Day and kicks off National Constitution Week. This event is free and open to the public. The park is located at 1254 Long Point Road in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

The National Park Service and the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services continue to work together to enhance citizenship ceremonies by holding them in national parks throughout the country.

Since 1997 these ceremonies have been held annually on the grounds of historic Snee Farm which was once owned by Charles Pinckney.

“Charles Pinckney’s role in framing the U.S. Constitution make this site an appropriate place to welcome new citizens into this country and to reflect on the meaning and responsibilities of citizenship,” said acting Superintendent Gary Stansberry. “We encourage the public to come out and watch this moving and life changing ceremony.”

Upon taking the Oath of Citizenship, the final step in a long and challenging process, these new American citizens will have the full rights and protections granted by the U.S. Constitution.

Several organizations will contribute to making the event a unique and unforgettable experience. The Citadel Color Guard will present and retire the colors, Wando High School men’s choir will sing patriotic songs, and a 5th grade student from Palmetto Christian Academy will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Also on hand to provide fanfare and support services for America’s newest citizens will be the Daughters of the American Revolution, Sons of the American Revolution, American Red Cross, Charleston County Board of Elections, and U.S. Passport Services.