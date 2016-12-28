Helping Those In Need This Holiday Season

By Sarah Reynolds for Island Eye News

Support the Lowcountry Food Bank and save on admission to the Holiday Festival of Lights! Discount offered Monday through Thursday with donation. James Island County Park’s Holiday Festival of Lights is open nightly through Jan. 1, featuring over 700 bright, beautiful light displays of all shapes and sizes. What’s every family’s best bet to get the most out of the festival? Come Monday through Thursday, and bring a canned food item.

For years, the Holiday Festival of Lights has collected canned food items at the festival gate for donation to the Lowcountry Food Bank. Canned dog or cat food items are also being accepted for donation.

On Monday through Thursday, festival-goers who bring a nonperishable, canned food item for donation will save $5 off their vehicle admission fee (of up to 15 passengers). Not to mention, weeknights at the festival traditionally experience less traffic, so you’ll save on time as well.

Not only will donating save visitors money, but it will also help support those in need this holiday season. At last year’s festival, 15,893 pounds of food were donated. This equated to an estimated 13,245 meals provided to those in need during the holidays. As of early December 2016, visitors have already donated more than 4,500 pounds of canned food items at the festival gate.

Remember, the Holiday Festival of Lights is more than just a driving tour! After driving through the two million twinkling lights, visitors are encouraged park the car to experience additional exciting attractions, including:

• Marshmallow Roasting

• Festival Train Rides

• Lakeside Lights Interactive Activity

• Amazing Dancing Lights Display

• Enchanted Walking Trail

• Old-Fashioned Carousel

• Climbing Wall

• Four unique gift shops, featuring the Prancer’s Presents Toy Shop

• Santa’s Sweet Shoppe

• Santa’s Sleigh – unique group/family photo opportunity

• Mingle with Kringle (select days with pre-registration

Special Family Events on select evenings, including photos with Santa, storytelling, live music and more.

The 27th Annual Holiday Festival of Lights is open nightly through Jan. 1 at James Island County Park. The event is presented by Boeing and your Charleston County Parks. For more information, including special event dates, hours, admission fees, and more, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com or call 843.795.4386.